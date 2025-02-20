Peter Wilson: Britain's New Diplomatic Bridge to China

Britain is poised to appoint Peter Wilson, a Mandarin-speaking diplomat, as its next ambassador to China, according to three sources. Wilson, whose father was Hong Kong's governor, steps into this pivotal role as Britain recalibrates its relationship with China.

Wilson's extensive diplomatic resume includes roles as British ambassador to the Netherlands and Brazil and senior positions within the British embassy in Beijing. His assignment comes as Britain's Labour government increases its diplomatic overtures towards China, shifting away from years of fraught relations under previous Conservative administrations.

The foreign ministry has refrained from commenting on Wilson's expected appointment. Nevertheless, prominent British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are scheduled to visit China, suggesting a renewed focus on diplomatic engagement between the nations.

