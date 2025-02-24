Britain Unveils Largest Sanctions Package Against Russia

In a significant geopolitical move, Britain on Monday revealed its most extensive sanctions package against Russia since the Ukraine conflict erupted. This move targets global companies providing crucial components to the Russian military.

Marking the war's third anniversary, the sanctions also extend to North Korea's defense minister, No Kwang Chol, for the presence of North Korean forces in Russia, as well as Kyrgyzstan's Keremet Bank. The package focuses on producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics, and dual-use goods like microprocessors involved in weapons systems, spanning nations such as Central Asia, Turkey, Thailand, India, and China.

The Russian embassy in London has yet to respond, while a Chinese embassy representative criticized the sanctions, claiming they lack legal standing and infringe on the rights of Chinese businesses. Notably, Britain's list of sanctioned individuals includes Russian billionaire Roman Trotsenko, alongside vessels allegedly assisting Russia in bypassing sanctions. British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized each disruption of military supply lines is a step toward a justified peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)