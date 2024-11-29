Left Menu

Georgia's EU Accession Halt Sparks Diplomatic and Public Outcry

Over 100 Georgian diplomats have signed a letter protesting the government's suspension of EU accession talks, prompting protests in Tbilisi. The European Union's ambassador expressed disappointment, while arrests and injuries followed the demonstrations. The decision has been linked to concerns over pro-Russian policies and recent controversial laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic backlash, more than 100 Georgian diplomats have publicly opposed the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. This move, made by the ruling Georgian Dream party, has sparked outrage, with protests erupting in Tbilisi and confronting police forces.

EU Ambassador to Georgia described the halting of the talks as 'heartbreaking,' condemning the police use of water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas against protesters. These demonstrations resulted in the arrest of 43 individuals and injuries to both officers and demonstrators.

Amid allegations of fraudulent elections and the influence of pro-Russian policies, the opposition has called for continued protests. The EU has expressed concerns over Georgia's relations with Russia and new laws perceived as oppressive, with the European Parliament withholding recognition of the October election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

