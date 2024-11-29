Georgia's EU Accession Halt Sparks Diplomatic and Public Outcry

In a significant diplomatic backlash, more than 100 Georgian diplomats have publicly opposed the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. This move, made by the ruling Georgian Dream party, has sparked outrage, with protests erupting in Tbilisi and confronting police forces.

EU Ambassador to Georgia described the halting of the talks as 'heartbreaking,' condemning the police use of water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas against protesters. These demonstrations resulted in the arrest of 43 individuals and injuries to both officers and demonstrators.

Amid allegations of fraudulent elections and the influence of pro-Russian policies, the opposition has called for continued protests. The EU has expressed concerns over Georgia's relations with Russia and new laws perceived as oppressive, with the European Parliament withholding recognition of the October election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)