Left Menu

High Stakes: Iran's Nuclear Ambitions in the Balance

Iran plans to enrich uranium at its Fordo and Natanz facilities using advanced centrifuges, as reported by the IAEA. This move could increase geopolitical tensions, particularly with the US. Iran indicates a willingness to negotiate, though it has been pursuing enrichment below weapons-grade since the 2015 nuclear deal's collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST
High Stakes: Iran's Nuclear Ambitions in the Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran is set to enhance its uranium enrichment process using thousands of advanced centrifuges at its nuclear sites in Fordo and Natanz, according to the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced Iran's plans as a move that could further escalate tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Iran currently enriches uranium to near weapons-grade levels, though the updated IAEA report noted a planned enrichment to 5% purity with new centrifuges, hinting at potential diplomatic negotiations.

Amidst regional tensions and ongoing conflicts, particularly its stance against Israel, Iran's actions continue to draw international scrutiny. The situation is compounded by the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 accord, leading to increased uncertainty in diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024