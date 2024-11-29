Okonjo-Iweala's Second WTO Tenure Faces Trade Tensions

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed for a second term as the World Trade Organization's director-general during a special meeting. Her new tenure aligns with Donald Trump's return as U.S. president, likely portending a challenging period marked by potential trade wars and heavy tariffs on critical trading partners such as Mexico, Canada, and China.

Okonjo-Iweala, the first female and African to lead the WTO, emphasized her focus on 'unfinished business' including key WTO reforms and fishing negotiations. Her uncontested reappointment received unanimous approval from all 166 WTO members. Trade sources highlighted efforts to expedite her appointment to avoid opposition from Trump's camp.

As U.S.-China tensions mount, the WTO is predicted to become a focal point for these disputes. While Okonjo-Iweala expressed readiness to work constructively with the incoming Trump administration, she withheld comments on specific tariff plans, advocating for a collaborative approach within the multilateral trading system.

