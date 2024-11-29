Historic Assisted Dying Bill Sparks National Debate in Britain

Britain's parliament has taken a significant step forward by approving the 'Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)' bill, intensifying a national debate on assisted dying and end-of-life care. With 330 in favor and 275 against, the bill's supporters aim to follow the examples of Australia, Canada, and parts of the U.S.

The legislation aims to grant terminally ill adults, deemed mentally competent and with six months or less to live, the right to choose medically assisted death. Despite initial approval, the bill now faces potential amendments and further scrutiny in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, where it could still face rejection.

Key figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former leaders, have expressed their views. Proponents emphasize dignity and choice, while critics warn of potential coercion and insufficient safeguards. The debate has fueled public interest, with demonstrations outside parliament reflecting the emotional stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)