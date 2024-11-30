China-United States Tensions Flare Over Taiwan Leader's Pacific Visit

China has issued a warning to the United States regarding its interactions with Taiwan, ahead of a visit by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te to the Pacific, which includes stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own, disapproves of foreign interactions with the island, especially those involving the United States. A U.S. State Department spokesperson described these visits as routine and in line with existing policies.

China is expected to conduct military exercises near Taiwan during Lai's week-long tour, viewed by Beijing as a provocative move despite its unofficial nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)