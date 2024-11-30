China-United States Tensions Flare Over Taiwan Leader's Pacific Visit
China has warned the United States to approach its relationship with Taiwan with care, as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te embarks on a Pacific tour that includes stopovers in Hawaii and Guam. Beijing disapproves of such foreign visits and may conduct military drills in response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:51 IST
China has issued a warning to the United States regarding its interactions with Taiwan, ahead of a visit by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te to the Pacific, which includes stops in Hawaii and Guam.
Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own, disapproves of foreign interactions with the island, especially those involving the United States. A U.S. State Department spokesperson described these visits as routine and in line with existing policies.
China is expected to conduct military exercises near Taiwan during Lai's week-long tour, viewed by Beijing as a provocative move despite its unofficial nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement