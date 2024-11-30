Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Sambhal: Samajwadi Leader Barred from Visit

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey was barred from visiting Sambhal due to tensions. Despite requests for a formal notice, only a call was made. Pandey argues that his visit wouldn't provoke unrest, criticizing government tactics. A party delegation will probe alleged police misconduct in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:40 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Sambhal, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey announced on Saturday morning that the district magistrate (DM) had called him, advising against his visit to the district amid ongoing tensions. Pandey expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving a written notice, highlighting that standard procedures were bypassed.

District authorities had verbally informed the senior SP leader to stay away until December 10 due to potential volatility. In response, Pandey mentioned the matter would be discussed at the party office and emphasized the need for transparency, questioning if additional unrest could occur in his presence.

Amidst criticism from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Pandey rebutted claims of provocation, noting that a planned party delegation aimed to investigate alleged police misconduct. The group intended to meet with families affected by recent violence, as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

