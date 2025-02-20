Left Menu

Unrest in Islamabad: Government Workers Protest Pension Reforms

Hundreds of Pakistani government employees protested in Islamabad against pension reforms, blocking government secretariat entrances. They demand withdrawal of new policies, arguing they harm financial security. Meanwhile, the IMF discusses civil servant accountability, seeking transparency. Protests persist as negotiations falter, focusing on fair treatment and accountability of government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the heart of Islamabad, hundreds of government employees took to the streets on Wednesday to express their grievances against newly instituted pension reforms. The demonstrators, who gathered at Secretariat Chowk, effectively blocked both entrances to the government secretariat, demanding the withdrawal of policies they claim jeopardize their financial well-being.

The unrest escalated into clashes as police, including senior officers, were dispatched to control the situation. Protesters condemned what they described as discriminatory practices such as the abolition of dual pensions and modifications to the pension calculation formula. They further called for a 10 percent increase in disability allowance.

The Pakistani government maintains the reforms, effective from January 1, aim to alleviate financial liabilities and align with global fiscal standards. Conversely, protesters argue the changes disproportionately affect retirees relying on government support. The protests persist against a backdrop of calls from the International Monetary Fund for greater accountability and transparency among civil servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

