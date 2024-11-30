Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: South Pacific Tour Amidst U.S. Stopover and China Tensions

Taiwan's President embarked on a diplomatic mission on Saturday, visiting the South Pacific with a controversial two-day transit stop in the United States. This visit marks his first trip to the U.S. after taking office, with stops planned in Hawaii and Guam.

China has sharply criticized these American stopovers, as it sees Taiwan as its own territory, opposing any official exchanges with the U.S., Taiwan's primary ally and military supplier. President Lai Ching-te will spend a week visiting the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, maintaining diplomacy with the island's Pacific allies.

President Lai expressed his goal of using democratic values to boost cooperation with allies and showcase Taiwan's vital role in global peace and prosperity. Despite Taiwan's connections with multiple international partners, it faces increasing Chinese pressure. The trip also comes amid questions about U.S. policy under the Taiwan Relations Act as tensions with China rise.

