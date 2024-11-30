TMC Protests Delay in Crucial Women and Child Bill: A Call for Justice

Tensions rise in West Bengal as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahila Morcha organized protests across North Kolkata, demanding quick approval of the Aparajita Women and Child Bill. The bill, passed by the state assembly in September, faces delays at the central level, sparking allegations and unrest.

This bill was catalyzed by the tragic rape and murder of a medical trainee in Kolkata. It proposes severe penalties for rapists, aligning itself with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a new penal code. However, procedural hurdles arose when Governor CV Ananda Bose sent the bill to President Droupadi Murmi for further approval, citing the absence of required legislative debates and translations.

Governor Bose's actions have led to a political standoff, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatening protests outside Raj Bhavan. While acknowledging procedural flaws, the Governor insists on adherence to legal frameworks even as TMC members demand immediate justice and legislative action to support victims of heinous crimes.

