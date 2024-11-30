Biden's Final Thanksgiving in Nantucket: A Presidential Farewell

President Joe Biden is marking his final Thanksgiving on Nantucket, a family tradition as he wraps up his time in office. This year, the holiday serves as a poignant farewell, symbolizing the close of his presidency, which has been overshadowed by political tensions with former President Donald Trump.

Biden's Nantucket visit, featuring strolls on the island's picturesque streets with family, comes amidst questions about his legacy. Despite retiring from politics, he remains active in major geopolitical dialogues, planning a trip to Angola and addressing issues with Trump's agenda, including tariffs and foreign trade relations.

Biden also focused on family amidst personal strife, including legal issues faced by his son, Hunter. Discussions with Trump over potential economic impacts and efforts to preserve international alliances remained a significant part of his presidential swan song.

