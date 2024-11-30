Athawale Rebukes Jagtap's Remarks on Election Commission

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has publicly criticized Congress leader Bhai Jagtap over his recent derogatory remarks targeting the Election Commission. Athawale emphasized the importance of respecting the people's mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and suggested that Jagtap should apologize or face possible legal repercussions.

Athawale further noted that grievances should not be directed at the Election Commission following the alliance's electoral defeat. He emphasized that electoral success was a reflection of the public's understanding and appreciation of constitutional values, which have been safeguarded. This sentiment, he argued, contributed to the electoral gains achieved by his alliance.

In response, Jagtap has declined to issue an apology, characterizing the Election Commission as being influenced by the government. He maintained his stance, advocating for transparency and unbiased conduct, and suggested further evaluation of electronic voting systems to uphold democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)