Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions People's Rights Amidst Wayanad Tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP government for undermining citizens' rights, emphasizing unity and humanity during a visit to Wayanad. Amidst addressing regional tragedies, she promised to uphold justice and improve future prospects for locals, while accusing the government of politicizing natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:57 IST
In a fervent address at Mananthavady, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the BJP-led Central government, alleging it was undermining citizens' rights to favor 'businessmen friends'.

Priyanka highlighted the gravity of the July 30 Wayanad landslide during her visit, praising local communities for transcending divisions to help each other. 'True Indian values stand strong here in Wayanad,' she asserted, committing to enhancing the futures of its residents.

Vadra also accused the government of politicking disaster relief efforts. 'Power should recognize tragedy, rather than exploit it,' she urged, pledging continued commitment to the region's recovery.

