Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions People's Rights Amidst Wayanad Tragedy

In a fervent address at Mananthavady, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the BJP-led Central government, alleging it was undermining citizens' rights to favor 'businessmen friends'.

Priyanka highlighted the gravity of the July 30 Wayanad landslide during her visit, praising local communities for transcending divisions to help each other. 'True Indian values stand strong here in Wayanad,' she asserted, committing to enhancing the futures of its residents.

Vadra also accused the government of politicking disaster relief efforts. 'Power should recognize tragedy, rather than exploit it,' she urged, pledging continued commitment to the region's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)