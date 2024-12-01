Left Menu

BJP Urges Action Against Mehbooba Mufti Over Bangladesh Comparison

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir demand action against PDP's Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks equating India's situation with that of Bangladesh. BJP supports the dismissal of government workers linked to terror, advocating for continued actions to dismantle the terror network in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:36 IST
  • India

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders called for strong action against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti following her remarks comparing India to Bangladesh. They described her statements as anti-national and condemnable.

The BJP welcomed the recent dismissal of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over alleged terror connections, considering it a necessary step toward eradicating terror networks in the Union Territory.

Former J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina emphasized the need for the government to take Mufti's statement seriously and act against her. Meanwhile, PDP's leader and opposer, Sunil Sharma, accused Mufti of attempting to revive her party by provoking Muslims, pointing out the safety of minorities in India compared to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

