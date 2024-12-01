BJP Urges Action Against Mehbooba Mufti Over Bangladesh Comparison

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders called for strong action against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti following her remarks comparing India to Bangladesh. They described her statements as anti-national and condemnable.

The BJP welcomed the recent dismissal of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over alleged terror connections, considering it a necessary step toward eradicating terror networks in the Union Territory.

Former J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina emphasized the need for the government to take Mufti's statement seriously and act against her. Meanwhile, PDP's leader and opposer, Sunil Sharma, accused Mufti of attempting to revive her party by provoking Muslims, pointing out the safety of minorities in India compared to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)