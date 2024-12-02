Left Menu

Biden's Africa Visit: Showcasing a New Strategy Against China's Influence

President Joe Biden embarks on his first Africa visit, highlighting the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway project in Zambia, Congo, and Angola. This move aims to counter China's dominance in Africa's critical minerals. The project seeks to enhance the US presence and strengthen US-Africa relations.

President Joe Biden is set to make his first presidential trip to Africa, promoting a US-supported rail project across Zambia, Congo, and Angola. This initiative marks a strategic shift in countering China's influence over Africa's mineral resources.

The Lobito Corridor railway plan, stretching over 800 miles, aims to capture some of China's stronghold over Africa's vital mineral reserves used in technologies of the future. The US, in collaboration with the EU, G7, and other partners, has invested heavily in this $2.5 billion venture.

Critics, however, remain skeptical of Biden's lasting impact, given Africa's historical underprioritization. As China continues to grow its ties through summits with African leaders, Biden's efforts are seen as a start but not yet a significant pivot in US-African relations.

