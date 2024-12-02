Impeachment Storm: Sara Duterte Faces Charges Amidst Political Turmoil

In a significant move, civil society groups in the Philippines have lodged an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. The charges, which include accusations of grave misconduct and constitutional violations, come against the backdrop of a deepening political conflict involving Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The complaint, spearheaded by civil society and religious leaders, along with former officials critical of Duterte's father, alleges abuse of public office for personal gain and impunity. Representative of the Akbayan party backed the complaint, describing the impeachment as a moral crusade to bring dignity back to public service.

Duterte, embroiled in controversy over her budgetary spending, is also accused of avoiding critical legislative hearings. The impeachment motion surfaces amid a fractured political alliance that had previously supported Marcos' electoral victory. The lower house, dominated by Marcos allies, remains a battleground for this unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)