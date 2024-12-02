Left Menu

Congress Faces Standoff with Police: Tensions Rise Over Sambhal Visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced plans for a party delegation to visit violence-hit Sambhal after restrictions are lifted. The delegation's visit comes amid tensions with police, who are enforcing restrictions to maintain peace in the area following recent violent incidents.

Congress Faces Standoff with Police: Tensions Rise Over Sambhal Visit
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a dramatic standoff outside the Congress party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai declared that a delegation is set to visit the violence-hit region of Sambhal once official restrictions are lifted. This announcement followed tense interactions with police who have cited concerns over communal sensitivity in the area.

Congress leader PL Punia expressed frustration over the halted plans, emphasizing the party's intent to meet with local residents and promote peace. Despite the setbacks, Punia affirmed the Congress's commitment to visiting Sambhal, where disturbances have heightened following a stone-pelting incident on November 24.

The situation escalated earlier today when a confrontation erupted between Congress leaders and Uttar Pradesh Police outside the party's Lucknow office. Police have urged Congress to delay their visit, referencing an order from the Sambhal District Magistrate to ensure public safety amidst ongoing tensions stemming from recent clashes that resulted in multiple fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

