Georgian Unrest: EU Ambitions Halted Amid Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian police apprehended a key opposition figure, Zurab Japaridze, early Monday as protests against the government continued outside parliament. Demonstrators were scattered with water cannons and tear gas.

The unrest followed the government's announcement to halt EU accession discussions, leading critics to suspect Russian influence. Opposition groups accuse the administration of veering away from pro-Western policies. International communities, including the U.S. and EU, have voiced concerns over Georgia's democratic course.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze alleged coordinated violence by protesters, while President Zourabichvili, a pro-EU advocate, criticized the government's response. Tensions heighten as accusations of election rigging and constitutional issues surface, alongside controversial new laws on foreign influences and LGBT rights.

