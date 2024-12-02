Georgian Unrest: EU Ambitions Halted Amid Protests
Georgian police arrested opposition leader Zurab Japaridze amid ongoing protests spurred by the government's decision to halt EU accession talks, interpreted as a shift towards Russian influence. Demonstrations have been met with force, leading to widespread injuries. President Zourabichvili and western allies express concern over democratic backsliding.
In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian police apprehended a key opposition figure, Zurab Japaridze, early Monday as protests against the government continued outside parliament. Demonstrators were scattered with water cannons and tear gas.
The unrest followed the government's announcement to halt EU accession discussions, leading critics to suspect Russian influence. Opposition groups accuse the administration of veering away from pro-Western policies. International communities, including the U.S. and EU, have voiced concerns over Georgia's democratic course.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze alleged coordinated violence by protesters, while President Zourabichvili, a pro-EU advocate, criticized the government's response. Tensions heighten as accusations of election rigging and constitutional issues surface, alongside controversial new laws on foreign influences and LGBT rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
