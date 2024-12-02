Left Menu

Georgian Unrest: EU Ambitions Halted Amid Protests

Georgian police arrested opposition leader Zurab Japaridze amid ongoing protests spurred by the government's decision to halt EU accession talks, interpreted as a shift towards Russian influence. Demonstrations have been met with force, leading to widespread injuries. President Zourabichvili and western allies express concern over democratic backsliding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:23 IST
Georgian Unrest: EU Ambitions Halted Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian police apprehended a key opposition figure, Zurab Japaridze, early Monday as protests against the government continued outside parliament. Demonstrators were scattered with water cannons and tear gas.

The unrest followed the government's announcement to halt EU accession discussions, leading critics to suspect Russian influence. Opposition groups accuse the administration of veering away from pro-Western policies. International communities, including the U.S. and EU, have voiced concerns over Georgia's democratic course.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze alleged coordinated violence by protesters, while President Zourabichvili, a pro-EU advocate, criticized the government's response. Tensions heighten as accusations of election rigging and constitutional issues surface, alongside controversial new laws on foreign influences and LGBT rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024