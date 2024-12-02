Left Menu

Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Atrocities Against Bangladesh Hindus

The Shiv Sena (UBT) protested in Maharashtra against alleged crimes towards Hindus in Bangladesh, burning the nation’s flag. They cited over 200 attacks on Hindus, vowing approaches like banning Bangladeshi players in India if incidents persist. Protests arose after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a demonstration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to decry alleged abuses against Hindus in Bangladesh. The protestors set fire to Bangladesh's national flag as a symbol of their anger.

Reports suggest that minority Hindus in Bangladesh have faced over 200 attacks in various districts after the Awami League government fell in August. The violence includes assaults on nearly 69 temples and the organization ISKCON.

Ambadas Danve, a Shiv Sena leader, criticized the Indian government's response, calling for drastic actions such as banning Bangladeshi players from India if the attacks continue. Widespread protests erupted after Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest in Bangladesh on sedition charges, spurring solidarity protests in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

