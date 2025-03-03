Left Menu

Preserving Truth: Yunus and UN Collaborate on Atrocities Documentation

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, emphasizes the importance of preserving records on alleged atrocities under Sheikh Hasina's regime. In discussions with UN officials, he highlighted the need for archival systems to ensure justice and truth. The UN expressed readiness to support Bangladesh in documenting human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:03 IST
Preserving Truth: Yunus and UN Collaborate on Atrocities Documentation
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has called for the meticulous preservation of records detailing alleged atrocities under the former regime of Sheikh Hasina. His statements came during a meeting with United Nations officials on Sunday.

Yunus, speaking with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and human rights expert Huma Khan, referenced incidents such as the Shapla Chattar crackdown and police brutality, emphasizing the necessity for a robust archival system to ascertain truth and justice. The Dhaka Tribune reported that without such systems, understanding past events remains challenging.

The UN has pledged its support in documenting these human rights issues, with UN officials acknowledging the effort as a step towards healing and truth-building. This initiative gains further importance in light of the UN's recent report on rights violations following the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025