Preserving Truth: Yunus and UN Collaborate on Atrocities Documentation
Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, emphasizes the importance of preserving records on alleged atrocities under Sheikh Hasina's regime. In discussions with UN officials, he highlighted the need for archival systems to ensure justice and truth. The UN expressed readiness to support Bangladesh in documenting human rights abuses.
In a significant development, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has called for the meticulous preservation of records detailing alleged atrocities under the former regime of Sheikh Hasina. His statements came during a meeting with United Nations officials on Sunday.
Yunus, speaking with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and human rights expert Huma Khan, referenced incidents such as the Shapla Chattar crackdown and police brutality, emphasizing the necessity for a robust archival system to ascertain truth and justice. The Dhaka Tribune reported that without such systems, understanding past events remains challenging.
The UN has pledged its support in documenting these human rights issues, with UN officials acknowledging the effort as a step towards healing and truth-building. This initiative gains further importance in light of the UN's recent report on rights violations following the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh.
