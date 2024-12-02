Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Faces Off with Authorities
Congress workers clashed with police as attempts to reach Sambhal, the site of recent violence, were thwarted. Led by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, they protested against the administration's restrictions. The Congress accuses the BJP government of blocking their efforts to expose failures and seek justice.
In a tense standoff, Congress workers collided with police officers on Monday outside the party's office as they attempted to reach Sambhal, a violence-hit area. The administration's firm barricades blocked the path of the delegation, led by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Amid the looming fracas, Rai, with seasoned party leader PL Punia by his side, was unable to start his 'fact-finding' mission to Sambhal. Despite the growing unrest from slogan-chanting party workers, the leaders chose to sit in protest outside the party's headquarters.
Rai condemned the BJP government's actions as anti-democratic, claiming their efforts to seek justice in Sambhal are being unjustly obstructed. Plans to visit Sambhal remain pivotal, contingent upon the lifting of prohibitory orders.
