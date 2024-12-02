Left Menu

Political Showdown in France: Barnier's Government on the Brink

France's minority government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, faces a potential collapse as far-right and left-wing parties unite over budget disputes. A no-confidence motion looms as Barnier struggles to negotiate with Marine Le Pen's National Rally. Possible government dissolution and budget issues create a tense political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France's minority government stands at the precipice, with Prime Minister Michel Barnier facing a critical test as opposition parties unite against his cabinet. The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, threatens to bring down Barnier's leadership over next year's budget plans.

As early as Monday afternoon, the National Assembly will vote on the social security budget, a crucial moment that could trigger a no-confidence vote. Barnier has attempted to appease Le Pen's party, but tensions remain high as the opposition prepares for a possible political upheaval.

Should Barnier's government fall, it would continue temporarily in a caretaker capacity. President Macron would then seek a new prime minister capable of withstanding a confidence vote. The uncertainty looms large, with budgetary and legislative challenges casting a shadow over France's immediate political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

