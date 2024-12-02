Left Menu

BJP Lays Groundwork for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with Public-Centric Manifesto

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections approach, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi announces a public-driven manifesto process. The BJP has initiated outreach via WhatsApp, hashtags, and website, emphasizing their commitment to addressing Delhi's issues. Party leaders express confidence in forming the next government, while AAP releases initial candidates.

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, scheduled for 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi revealed on Monday that the party has crafted its election manifesto following in-depth dialogues with the public. Recently, BJP has ramped up its election preparations, organizing numerous meetings.

"The Sankalp Patra and the manifesto of the BJP emerge from consultations with the public. We have launched platforms, including a WhatsApp number, a hashtag, and a website, dedicated to collecting public feedback," Lekhi explained to ANI, underscoring the party's dedication to addressing the concerns of Delhi's citizens.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Parvesh Verma reinforced the party's objective of addressing Delhi's issues through direct public engagement and internal discussions. Verma also asserted the BJP's record of fulfilling promises over eleven years and expressed confidence in forming New Delhi's next government. Furthermore, key BJP figures, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, convened to strategize for the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled an initial list of 11 candidates as it gears up for the 2025 elections. However, the official election dates remain unannounced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured a decisive victory with 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

