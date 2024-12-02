AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury Suspended for Anti-Party Activities
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for engaging in anti-party activities. The suspension, effective for six years, follows an inquiry by the party's central committee, which found Choudhury's actions to be damaging to the party's interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has taken decisive action against one of its own, suspending MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for anti-party activities.
The decision, effective for a six-year term, was documented in a letter signed by the party's general secretary, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.
A central committee inquiry deemed Choudhury's actions controversial and harmful to party interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement