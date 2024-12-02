AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury Suspended for Anti-Party Activities

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has taken decisive action against one of its own, suspending MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for anti-party activities.

The decision, effective for a six-year term, was documented in a letter signed by the party's general secretary, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

A central committee inquiry deemed Choudhury's actions controversial and harmful to party interests.

