AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury Suspended for Anti-Party Activities

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for engaging in anti-party activities. The suspension, effective for six years, follows an inquiry by the party's central committee, which found Choudhury's actions to be damaging to the party's interests.

Updated: 02-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:21 IST
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has taken decisive action against one of its own, suspending MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for anti-party activities.

The decision, effective for a six-year term, was documented in a letter signed by the party's general secretary, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

A central committee inquiry deemed Choudhury's actions controversial and harmful to party interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

