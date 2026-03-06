Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km of border
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:21 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah warned Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km (3.11 miles) of the border in a message posted on its Telegram channel in Hebrew early on Friday.
"Your military's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and safe citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the expulsion campaign it is carrying out will not go unchallenged," Hezbollah said.
