Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km of border

​Lebanon's ​Hezbollah ‌warned Israeli residents to ​evacuate towns ‌within 5 km (3.11 miles) of the border in ‌a message posted ‌on its Telegram channel in Hebrew early ⁠on ​Friday.

"Your ⁠military's aggression against Lebanese ⁠sovereignty and safe citizens, ​the destruction of civilian ⁠infrastructure and the expulsion ⁠campaign ​it is carrying out ⁠will not go unchallenged," Hezbollah ⁠said.

