Left Menu

Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km of border

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:21 IST
Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km of border

​Lebanon's ​Hezbollah ‌warned Israeli residents to ​evacuate towns ‌within 5 km (3.11 miles) of the border in ‌a message posted ‌on its Telegram channel in Hebrew early ⁠on ​Friday.

"Your ⁠military's aggression against Lebanese ⁠sovereignty and safe citizens, ​the destruction of civilian ⁠infrastructure and the expulsion ⁠campaign ​it is carrying out ⁠will not go unchallenged," Hezbollah ⁠said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
2
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
3
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026