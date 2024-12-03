Political Chess in Ireland: A Coalition Balancing Act

In the wake of recent elections, Ireland stands at a political crossroads, as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael enter coalition talks. The two center-right parties, which have historically dominated the political landscape, must navigate complex negotiations to form a stable administration. The process may take weeks, with new leadership unlikely before Christmas.

The election has left Fianna Fail with 46 seats and Fine Gael with 38, just shy of the 88 needed for a parliamentary majority. Despite Sinn Fein's gains, its historic ties with the Irish Republican Army exclude it from coalition talks.

As the political sphere grapples with forming a government, Ireland faces pressing public issues such as housing and immigration. The country is experiencing a surge of homelessness amid high property prices, and immigration remains a contentious issue. Yet, with no strong anti-immigration party, the political focus continues to be on coalition dynamics rather than extremes.

(With inputs from agencies.)