Trump's Stern Warning: 'Hell to Pay' Over Gaza Hostages
President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning about hostages in the Gaza Strip, stating there would be severe consequences if they were not released before his inauguration on January 20. He vowed that those responsible would face unprecedented retaliation from the United States.
In a strong statement made via social media, Trump warned that those accountable would face an unprecedented response, stating, 'Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America.'
The comments underscore the gravity with which Trump views the situation, setting a tense prelude to his upcoming presidency.
