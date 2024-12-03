Trump's Stern Warning: 'Hell to Pay' Over Gaza Hostages

President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning concerning hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip. With his inauguration looming on January 20, Trump declared that there would be severe repercussions if the captives were not freed.

In a strong statement made via social media, Trump warned that those accountable would face an unprecedented response, stating, 'Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America.'

The comments underscore the gravity with which Trump views the situation, setting a tense prelude to his upcoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)