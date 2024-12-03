Ireland's Political Crossroads: Coalition Talks Intensify Post-Election
Ireland's centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, historically dominant, seek a coalition partner following an inconclusive election. The outgoing Greens lost almost all seats, leaving Fianna Fail and Fine Gael needing alliances, possibly with left-leaning Labour or Social Democrats, or conservative independents, amidst political and economic uncertainties.
Ireland's political landscape faces a pivotal moment as its two major centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, begin negotiations to form a new government coalition.
Despite losing almost all its seats, the Green Party's exit leaves Fianna Fail and Fine Gael needing to secure enough partners to form a ruling alliance. With options mainly involving left-leaning Labour and Social Democrats or more conservative independents, this will significantly shape Ireland's political path.
Talks are under time pressure with both parties expressing hopes to finalize a deal before the U.S. presidential inauguration, recognizing the global economic implications stemming from potential U.S. policy changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Mandates Unified Strategy Against Inter-State Bonded Labour Trafficking
Labour Ministry Launches Campaign for UAN Activation with Biometric Authentication to Follow
John Prescott: The Bare-Knuckle Politician Who Shaped New Labour
John Prescott: The Indomitable Force Behind New Labour
Rescue Mission: Chef Freed from Forced Labour in Maldives