Confirmation Drama: Christopher Donahue's Rise to Four-Star General

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue's promotion after it was briefly blocked by a Republican senator. Donahue, known for his role in the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, will become a four-star general and top commander of the U.S. Army in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 07:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate confirmed Army Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue's promotion on Monday, after a brief hold by Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin. Donahue is set to become a four-star general, overseeing the U.S. Army in Europe.

This confirmation follows the controversial 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. President-elect Donald Trump criticized the withdrawal and pledged accountability. During his campaign, Trump promised to demand resignations from officials involved in the Afghanistan exit.

As the last American soldier to exit Afghanistan, Donahue became a significant figure representing the withdrawal. Despite the chaotic scenes, he is regarded as a top military talent. Senate rules allowed one senator to delay his promotion, but it passed unanimously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

