Angela Merkel and Barack Obama Reunite for Memoir Launch

Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, reunited with Barack Obama, ex-U.S. President, for her memoir launch event in Washington.

The two leaders shared insights into their time in office, discussing international issues like the global financial crisis, climate change, and immigration, captivating an audience of 3,000.

Merkel's memoir expresses her perspective on freedom and democratic hopes, while Obama reflected on Germany's unification, saying it offers a potential blueprint for American unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)