Eknath Shinde's Health Check-Up Amid Maharashtra's Political Speculations

Eknath Shinde, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted to a hospital for a routine check-up due to throat infection, weakness, and fever. While speculation about his discontent in the Mahayuti government circulates, close aides cite election campaign exertion as the reason for his illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:05 IST
Eknath Shinde, Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday morning for what aides described as a 'routine check-up'.

Shinde, who has been experiencing throat infection, weakness, and fever, assured reporters of his well-being while en route to Jupiter Hospital. He is expected to return to his official residence following medical tests, confirmed Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.

Amid the backdrop of his party's role in the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, Shinde's recent activities have raised speculation about his satisfaction with the new government setup. However, his aides have attributed his health concerns to the exhaustive campaign for Maharashtra's recent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

