Royal Reception: Qatar's Emir Visits Britain

In a move to bolster international relations, Prince William and his wife Kate will greet Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as he begins a two-day state visit to Britain on Tuesday.

Marking her return to formal royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate will join William in welcoming the emir and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, with a series of ceremonial events including a royal salute and carriage procession.

With the aim of securing 'tangible benefits' in security and the economy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer sees the visit as an opportunity to deepen ties with Qatar, a significant investor in the UK. The emir will also address Parliament and meet with Starmer, underscoring the economic focus of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)