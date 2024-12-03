UK Government's Vigil Over Bangladesh's Religious Tensions

The British government is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh, as recent attacks on the Hindu minority and the arrest of religious leaders generate concern among UK Parliament members. A senior minister this week highlighted the situation as part of an urgent meeting in the House of Commons.

Catherine West, UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, cited assurances from Bangladesh's interim government regarding support for minorities. West confirmed that the UK was one of the first to express vocal support in Dhaka, during her recent visit, for religious freedom and minority protection.

Tensions have heightened following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, as well as Indian governmental concerns. MPs have appealed for UK action, emphasizing the impact on British Hindus and deploring the ongoing violence and alleged ethnic cleansing targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

