UK Government's Vigil Over Bangladesh's Religious Tensions

The UK government intensifies monitoring of Bangladesh's situation following attacks on the Hindu community and arrests of religious leaders. Concerns arise in the UK Parliament, urging the government to support affected minorities and address escalations between Bangladesh and India. Members emphasize the dire condition of persecuted Hindu communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The British government is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh, as recent attacks on the Hindu minority and the arrest of religious leaders generate concern among UK Parliament members. A senior minister this week highlighted the situation as part of an urgent meeting in the House of Commons.

Catherine West, UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, cited assurances from Bangladesh's interim government regarding support for minorities. West confirmed that the UK was one of the first to express vocal support in Dhaka, during her recent visit, for religious freedom and minority protection.

Tensions have heightened following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, as well as Indian governmental concerns. MPs have appealed for UK action, emphasizing the impact on British Hindus and deploring the ongoing violence and alleged ethnic cleansing targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

