Puducherry Seeks Diplomatic Help to Free Detained Fishermen

The Puducherry government has approached External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help secure the release of 18 Karaikal fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy. Fisheries Minister Lakshminarayanan confirmed that the fishermen were detained while at sea, appealing for diplomatic intervention to resolve the issue.

  India

The Puducherry government has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting his assistance in securing the release of 18 fishermen from Karaikal who are currently detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Public Works and Fisheries Minister Lakshminarayanan, speaking to PTI, revealed that he wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister, seeking his proactive involvement in the diplomatic effort.

The fishermen, who embarked on their journey from the Karaikal region, were apprehended a few days ago, according to the PWD Minister. He emphasized the importance of securing their release through diplomatic channels.

