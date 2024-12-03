Left Menu

Dola Sen Challenges Government to Embrace Parliamentary Scrutiny

TMC MP Dola Sen calls on the government to enhance parliamentary scrutiny in legislation process. She criticizes the minimal discussion time on bills and the government's disinvestment strategy. Sen stresses the importance of democratic practices in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen has publicly urged the government to improve its legislative processes by incorporating more parliamentary scrutiny in its third term. Sen argued that the current system lacks transparency, as evidenced during the previous two terms of the BJP-led government.

In a discussion on the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, Sen highlighted that 221 bills were passed in the 17th Lok Sabha, with one-third receiving less than 60 minutes of debate. She emphasized the need for more thorough discussions and scrutiny by relevant committees.

Sen also criticized the government's disinvestment strategies, particularly in the oil sector, and accused it of allowing private entities to profit from discounted Russian crude oil imports while domestic prices remained unaffected. She underlined the necessity of democratic values in advancing legislation for the 18th Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

