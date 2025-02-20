Left Menu

Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat'

Gujarat's 2025-26 budget, presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, emphasizes development and no new taxes. Highlights include Rs 148 crore tax reliefs, a Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund, and plans for extensive infrastructure improvements. The budget aligns with PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the 2025-26 state budget as pivotal in enhancing development and quality of life for citizens.

Featured in the Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget, launched without new taxes by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, are significant tax relief initiatives including a Rs 148 crore cut on mortgage stamp duties and EV taxes.

The budget aims to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision through a Rs 50,000 crore fund, enhanced infrastructural projects such as new expressways, and regional economic plans designed to spur growth across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

