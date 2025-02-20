Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the 2025-26 state budget as pivotal in enhancing development and quality of life for citizens.

Featured in the Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget, launched without new taxes by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, are significant tax relief initiatives including a Rs 148 crore cut on mortgage stamp duties and EV taxes.

The budget aims to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision through a Rs 50,000 crore fund, enhanced infrastructural projects such as new expressways, and regional economic plans designed to spur growth across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)