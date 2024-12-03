Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Emergency Martial Law Declared

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law due to allegations of the opposition controlling parliament and sympathizing with North Korea, which he claims have paralyzed the government. The move raises concerns about its impact on the country's democratic system amidst ongoing political discord and low approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an 'emergency martial law' on Tuesday. The president accused the country's opposition of parliamentary control, sympathizing with North Korea, and engaging in activities that threaten the government's stability.

Yoon announced the measure during a televised briefing, pledging to 'eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.' However, the implications for the nation's governance and democratic fabric remain uncertain.

Facing an opposition-controlled parliament since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon's approval ratings have been declining. Disputes over the future budget and dismissals of independent investigations into scandals involving his administration have further fueled political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

