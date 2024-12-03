South Korea's Political Turmoil: Emergency Martial Law Declared

In a bold move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an 'emergency martial law' on Tuesday. The president accused the country's opposition of parliamentary control, sympathizing with North Korea, and engaging in activities that threaten the government's stability.

Yoon announced the measure during a televised briefing, pledging to 'eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.' However, the implications for the nation's governance and democratic fabric remain uncertain.

Facing an opposition-controlled parliament since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon's approval ratings have been declining. Disputes over the future budget and dismissals of independent investigations into scandals involving his administration have further fueled political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)