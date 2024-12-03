Biden's $100 Billion Milestone: Energizing U.S. Clean Energy
The Biden administration has awarded over $100 billion through the Inflation Reduction Act to support clean energy. Despite political challenges, the initiative aims to continue renewable energy deployment. The act’s grants and tax incentives foster significant investments, benefiting states and allies, emphasizing contract law over political shifts.
The Biden administration has reportedly allocated over $100 billion from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, intending to bolster clean energy advancements across the nation.
Notably, this financial milestone comes amid President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rescind unspent funds, heightening the emphasis on contract law to protect these obligations.
The act has fueled substantial renewable-energy projects, with key investments in carbon capture and clean hydrogen, offering tax incentives and safeguarding long-term environmental strategies.
