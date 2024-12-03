Biden's $100 Billion Milestone: Energizing U.S. Clean Energy

The Biden administration has reportedly allocated over $100 billion from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, intending to bolster clean energy advancements across the nation.

Notably, this financial milestone comes amid President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rescind unspent funds, heightening the emphasis on contract law to protect these obligations.

The act has fueled substantial renewable-energy projects, with key investments in carbon capture and clean hydrogen, offering tax incentives and safeguarding long-term environmental strategies.

