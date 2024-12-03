Left Menu

Biden's $100 Billion Milestone: Energizing U.S. Clean Energy

The Biden administration has awarded over $100 billion through the Inflation Reduction Act to support clean energy. Despite political challenges, the initiative aims to continue renewable energy deployment. The act’s grants and tax incentives foster significant investments, benefiting states and allies, emphasizing contract law over political shifts.

Updated: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST
The Biden administration has reportedly allocated over $100 billion from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, intending to bolster clean energy advancements across the nation.

Notably, this financial milestone comes amid President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rescind unspent funds, heightening the emphasis on contract law to protect these obligations.

The act has fueled substantial renewable-energy projects, with key investments in carbon capture and clean hydrogen, offering tax incentives and safeguarding long-term environmental strategies.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

