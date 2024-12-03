BJP Gears Up for 2027: Maurya's Rallying Call to Action

In a stirring call to action, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday urged BJP workers to transition into 'action mode' and gear up for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. Addressing supporters in Deoria, he highlighted the party's growth prospects and reinforced the importance of securing a decisive win.

Maurya criticized the competing Samajwadi Party, lambasting its focus on 'Parivaar Development' over public interest. Celebrating recent electoral victories, he remarked on the public's trust in BJP leadership, evident in the bypoll results favoring their candidate in Kundarki.

Additionally, Maurya expressed high expectations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, anticipating participation from over 40 crore devotees. He chaired a meeting to evaluate development projects in Deoria, pledging environmental cleanliness during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)