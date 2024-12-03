Consensus in Maharashtra: Ministers with Tainted Past to be Dropped

In a bid to ensure integrity in the new Maharashtra government, senior leaders from the BJP and associated Mahayuti allies have reached an agreement to exclude ministers entangled in serious corruption charges. Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar confirmed this development on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of clean governance.

The distribution of Cabinet portfolios will await the election of the legislature party leader by BJP legislators, slated for Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony is set for December 5 at Azad Maidan, South Mumbai, in the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile leaders.

Remarking on the need for transparency, Pawaskar stated that there's a shared understanding within the alliance to prioritize individuals with unblemished records for ministerial roles. Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders have been actively involved in Delhi discussions to solidify this approach.

