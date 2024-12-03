Left Menu

Martial Law Declared in South Korea: A Shocking Blow to Democracy

In an unprecedented move since the 1980s, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sparking nationwide protests and parliamentary pushback. Troops attempted a brief takeover of the parliament, which was rejected by lawmakers. Yoon justified the action as a defense against anti-state forces, drawing widespread domestic and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:38 IST
Martial Law Declared in South Korea: A Shocking Blow to Democracy

In a surprise late-night announcement, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sending shockwaves across South Korea. The decision led to a brief attempt by helmeted troops to enter the parliament, an act swiftly countered by lawmakers deeming the declaration invalid.

Yoon justified his drastic move by accusing opposition parties of hijacking the parliamentary process and vowed to eliminate what he described as 'shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces.' Despite this, critics, including the leader of his own party, Han Dong-hoon, openly challenged his decision.

As protests surged outside government buildings, calling for the withdrawal of martial law, the Korean won fell sharply, prompting an emergency economic meeting. The international community, including the U.S., is closely monitoring this critical development, with democracy supporters urging swift action to preserve the country's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024