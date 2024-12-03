Martial Law Declared in South Korea: A Shocking Blow to Democracy

In a surprise late-night announcement, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sending shockwaves across South Korea. The decision led to a brief attempt by helmeted troops to enter the parliament, an act swiftly countered by lawmakers deeming the declaration invalid.

Yoon justified his drastic move by accusing opposition parties of hijacking the parliamentary process and vowed to eliminate what he described as 'shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces.' Despite this, critics, including the leader of his own party, Han Dong-hoon, openly challenged his decision.

As protests surged outside government buildings, calling for the withdrawal of martial law, the Korean won fell sharply, prompting an emergency economic meeting. The international community, including the U.S., is closely monitoring this critical development, with democracy supporters urging swift action to preserve the country's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)