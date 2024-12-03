Left Menu

Steve Feinberg Tapped for Deputy Defense Secretary Role

Steve Feinberg, a billionaire investor, has been offered the position of deputy defense secretary by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The news was reported by a Washington Post journalist via a social media post. It remains unclear whether Feinberg has accepted the position.

Billionaire investor Steve Feinberg has been offered the role of deputy defense secretary by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, according to reports.

The news was disclosed by a Washington Post reporter on social media platform X, though confirmation of Feinberg's acceptance remains elusive.

The report relies on unnamed sources to detail the proposed appointment.

