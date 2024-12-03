Steve Feinberg Tapped for Deputy Defense Secretary Role
Steve Feinberg, a billionaire investor, has been offered the position of deputy defense secretary by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The news was reported by a Washington Post journalist via a social media post. It remains unclear whether Feinberg has accepted the position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:08 IST
