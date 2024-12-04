Left Menu

Calls for Clemency: Jeffries Urges Biden to Pardon Working-Class Americans

Hakeem Jeffries urged President Joe Biden to pardon working-class Americans after Biden faced criticism for pardoning his son, Hunter. Jeffries stressed the importance of Biden's compassion and fairness in pardoning those unjustly prosecuted for nonviolent offenses. Biden's sweeping pardon for Hunter garnered both Democratic and Republican criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:57 IST
Calls for Clemency: Jeffries Urges Biden to Pardon Working-Class Americans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement on Tuesday, top U.S. House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries called upon President Joe Biden to extend clemency to some working-class Americans. This plea comes in the wake of criticism Biden faced for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who had legal issues related to drug addiction and tax evasion.

Jeffries highlighted Biden's capacity for compassion and urged him to pardon individuals in federal prison for nonviolent offenses. Jeffries remarked on the importance of this action in the final weeks of Biden's presidency, invoking the spirit of justice and mercy in his request.

Biden's pardon of Hunter, criticized by both Republicans and some Democrats, was deemed controversial and alleged to undermine trust in the judicial system. It cast a spotlight on the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024