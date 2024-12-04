Calls for Clemency: Jeffries Urges Biden to Pardon Working-Class Americans

In a statement on Tuesday, top U.S. House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries called upon President Joe Biden to extend clemency to some working-class Americans. This plea comes in the wake of criticism Biden faced for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who had legal issues related to drug addiction and tax evasion.

Jeffries highlighted Biden's capacity for compassion and urged him to pardon individuals in federal prison for nonviolent offenses. Jeffries remarked on the importance of this action in the final weeks of Biden's presidency, invoking the spirit of justice and mercy in his request.

Biden's pardon of Hunter, criticized by both Republicans and some Democrats, was deemed controversial and alleged to undermine trust in the judicial system. It cast a spotlight on the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

