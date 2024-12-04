Russia's Global War Footprint: NATO's Wake-Up Call

At a recent NATO meeting, British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized Russia's considerable involvement in ongoing global conflicts. Addressing his fellow NATO allies, Lammy urged that it's time to 'get serious' about defense spending in the face of escalating global tensions.

Lammy pointed to Russia's influence in wars across Europe, noting the 'dangerous times' the world currently faces. He also highlighted Russia's hand in the Middle East's turmoil and it contributes to rising conflicts in Africa, including in Sudan and Syria.

As tensions grow and new conflicts emerge, Lammy stressed the need for NATO countries to reconsider and bolster their defense strategies. His remarks call for allies to solidify their commitments to counteract these international threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)