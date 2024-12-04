Left Menu

Russia's Global War Footprint: NATO's Wake-Up Call

British Foreign Minister David Lammy highlights Russia's involvement in global conflicts and urges NATO allies to increase defense spending. At a NATO meeting, he cites Russia's role in wars in Europe, the Middle East, Sudan, and Syria, stressing the need for serious commitment to defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:19 IST
Russia's Global War Footprint: NATO's Wake-Up Call
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

At a recent NATO meeting, British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized Russia's considerable involvement in ongoing global conflicts. Addressing his fellow NATO allies, Lammy urged that it's time to 'get serious' about defense spending in the face of escalating global tensions.

Lammy pointed to Russia's influence in wars across Europe, noting the 'dangerous times' the world currently faces. He also highlighted Russia's hand in the Middle East's turmoil and it contributes to rising conflicts in Africa, including in Sudan and Syria.

As tensions grow and new conflicts emerge, Lammy stressed the need for NATO countries to reconsider and bolster their defense strategies. His remarks call for allies to solidify their commitments to counteract these international threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024