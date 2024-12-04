From Classroom to Chief Minister: The Rise of Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the soon-to-be chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, is remembered by his school teacher as a sensitive and polite student. He was known for not boasting about his family's political background, despite being part of a well-known political lineage.

Fadnavis was recently elected unanimously as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader, paving the way for his upcoming term as chief minister. His political journey included serving as the youngest mayor of Nagpur and being a six-time MLA, alongside a notably brief second term as CM.

His former teacher, Savitri Subramanium, expressed pride in his achievements. Recalling his school days, she praised his polite and sensitive nature, noting that he aided classmates in need and thriving in his political career through his involvement in student activism.

