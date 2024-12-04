Political Tensions Escalate in Delhi Assembly Over Law and Order Debate

A heated session unfolded in the Delhi Assembly as BJP members, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, staged a walkout in protest. This came after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel denied their request for a short-term discussion under Rule 54.

The Assembly was primarily focused on discussing the law and order situation in the national capital, yet BJP members pushed for talks on additional issues. One controversial topic was the residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, which the BJP refers to as 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Amidst the uproar, BJP MLAs displayed posters and exited the assembly. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party legislators directed criticism at the BJP, particularly regarding the alleged decline in Delhi's law and order, an area under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. The confrontation highlights the ongoing tension in Delhi's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)