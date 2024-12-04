Left Menu

Ukraine's Mobilization Dilemma Amid Conflict

Ukraine faces significant decisions on troop mobilization as it combats Russian aggression. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the necessity of these choices during NATO meetings amid discussions on resources and frontline strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukraine is at a critical juncture, needing to decide on further troop mobilisation in its ongoing conflict with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday.

Following a NATO alliance ministerial meeting in Brussels, Blinken highlighted the tough yet essential nature of these decisions for Ukraine.

He stressed the importance of having soldiers ready to manage Russian aggression, alongside financial support and munitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

