Ukraine's Mobilization Dilemma Amid Conflict

Ukraine is at a critical juncture, needing to decide on further troop mobilisation in its ongoing conflict with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday.

Following a NATO alliance ministerial meeting in Brussels, Blinken highlighted the tough yet essential nature of these decisions for Ukraine.

He stressed the importance of having soldiers ready to manage Russian aggression, alongside financial support and munitions.

