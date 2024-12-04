Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Vikram Misri's Critical Visit to Bangladesh

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh for a high-stakes meeting amid the ongoing tensions after Muhammad Yunus's interim government took over. The dialogue focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing pertinent issues such as extradition and minority rights, signaling a new diplomatic chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week for a crucial meeting at the foreign secretary level. This comes amidst tense relations following the rise of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and India is slated for December 9 or 10 in Dhaka, as reported by the state-run news agency BSS. This marks the first significant diplomatic visit by an Indian official to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's ouster on August 8.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hosain emphasized the importance of a reciprocal relationship with India. The discussions, led by Misri and Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin, aim to address bilateral concerns including potential extradition cases and minority issues, amid rising regional tensions.

