Maharashtra Assembly Set for Special Session: New MLAs to Take Oath
A special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will take place from December 7 in Mumbai to swear in new MLAs and elect a speaker. The winter session will follow in Nagpur from December 16 to 21. The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, holds a significant majority in the assembly.
A special three-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled in Mumbai from December 7, aimed at swearing-in newly-elected MLAs and electing a new speaker, legislative sources confirmed on Wednesday.
The regular winter session is slated for December 16-21 in Nagpur. Newly-elected MLAs will take their oath between December 7 and 8, followed by the election of the 15th assembly's speaker on December 9. This will be succeeded by the new Mahayuti government's trust vote.
Governor CP Radhakrishnan is set to address a joint assembly session at 4 pm. Sessions will commence with a condolence motion and tabling of the Governor's address for discussion. The Mahayuti coalition, holding a majority of 230 in the 288-member house, will dominate proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
